Day 215: August 2ndToday is Sam’s second birthday and so we took him to an airshow at the amazing Shuttleworth Collection in Bedford. Although the view was quite restricted as it was a drive in event it was still a wonderful afternoon!The “Thank U NHS” Spitfire (PL983, of the Aircraft Restoration Company) was given a slot in this afternoon’s flying display at fairly last minute as it had done a fly past over Silverstone for the F1 80th Anniversary race, and so it is today’s picture of the day![Further info on this spit can be found here: https://www.aircraftrestorationcompany.com/spitfire-pl983