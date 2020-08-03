Previous
Title: "Cataloguing” by doubleclix
213 / 365

Title: "Cataloguing”


Day 216: August 3rd

I was doing my usual Lightroom processing and developing this evening after our weekend away and the air show yesterday, When I realised I needed a picture for my 365 challenge. It’s dark outside, so garden is out, Sam’s asleep upstairs and the dogs are asleep next to me! Then I looked up and saw a virtual contact sheet in front of me and thought if a contact sheet can be made for film photography, then a screenshot would do the same for digital photography. I know I could have made an actual contact sheet in photoshop, but to be honest, I’ve been up since just before 4 am and I’m ready for bed. So, here is my first kind of cop out! A screenshot posing as a photo! 😆
Olly Hitchen

@doubleclix
