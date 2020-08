Title: "Letting off Steam”

Day 231: August 18th



Taken this afternoon in the heaving rain, the train had just coupled up and was regulating the pressure in the boiler, letting of steam. Either that or the driver was really nice and let the steam out to improve my picture, I’m sure he saw me shooting!

Film was Ilford HP5+ taken with my Nikon F100 and 24-70 f.8 lens