Solstice 2020 by downtownkat
Solstice 2020

Every year on winter solstice we go to the farm and leave some treats out for the forest kids. Then we feast on nuts and seeds and homemade potato and leek soup by the fire.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

DowntownKat

@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
