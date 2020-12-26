Previous
Next
Boxing day by downtownkat
6 / 365

Boxing day

It was another day of wild winds, a bit of rain and a bit of snow. We took a 4 km walk down around the west beach, through the harbour, across the boardwalk and then back home through downtown.

Despite the crazy winds there were a LOT of people out walking on this first day of lockdown. I think people just can't stand the idea of more enforced confinement.

There was a guy in front of town hall putting signs in the planters to the effect of "vaccines are a lie...they don't work" and something about don't be a sheep and let the government control you by forcing you to wear a mask.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

DowntownKat

@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise