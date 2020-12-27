Previous
Dumpling Soup by downtownkat
7 / 365

Dumpling Soup

It's been another cool, grey, damp day. It's also day 2 of our covid lockdown. That made it a perfect day for some comfort food... dumpling soup fit the bill.
DowntownKat

Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
