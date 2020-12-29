Sign up
Downtown Cobourg
Such a beautiful morning walk! The wind was down and the sun was shining so I walked the long way around to work.
I saw this train in a store window and it reminded me of my stepson who works for CP. It was another day where I walked past, stopped and went back.
I'm learning to seize the moment when it comes to my own personal photos. I'm also trying to learn that, when the pic is just for me, it doesn't have to be perfect to be perfect. ❤️
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
DowntownKat
@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Mi A1
Taken
29th December 2020 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
train
,
engine
