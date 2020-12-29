Downtown Cobourg

Such a beautiful morning walk! The wind was down and the sun was shining so I walked the long way around to work.



I saw this train in a store window and it reminded me of my stepson who works for CP. It was another day where I walked past, stopped and went back.



I'm learning to seize the moment when it comes to my own personal photos. I'm also trying to learn that, when the pic is just for me, it doesn't have to be perfect to be perfect. ❤️