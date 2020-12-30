Sign up
Ox-Tail Soup
It's another grey day...a little snow, a little rain, a little freezing rain. But, we're officially caught up on all our work so we could come home early and that means I had time to make Ox-Tail Soup. ❤️ A childhood favourite.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
DowntownKat
@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
Album
365
Camera
Mi A1
Taken
30th December 2020 1:00pm
Tags
soup
,
homemade
,
comfort food
,
oxtail
