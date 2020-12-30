Previous
Ox-Tail Soup by downtownkat
10 / 365

Ox-Tail Soup

It's another grey day...a little snow, a little rain, a little freezing rain. But, we're officially caught up on all our work so we could come home early and that means I had time to make Ox-Tail Soup. ❤️ A childhood favourite.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

DowntownKat

@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
2% complete

