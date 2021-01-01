Sign up
12 / 365
New Years Day
We spent the day at the farm and the weather was overcast but not cold...only about -1 C.
While the woodstove was warming up the cabin we went for a walk through the back 10 acres to see what had changed, and make plans for the spring.
As soon as we got into the forest, we started to hear deer. We never did see them but we found one of their kind...what was left of them anyway.
We have a friend that uses bones to create art so we brought this one into town for her.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
DowntownKat
@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
12
photos
8
followers
9
following
3% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
deer
,
skull
,
forest
,
new year
365 Project
