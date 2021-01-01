Previous
New Years Day by downtownkat
12 / 365

New Years Day

We spent the day at the farm and the weather was overcast but not cold...only about -1 C.

While the woodstove was warming up the cabin we went for a walk through the back 10 acres to see what had changed, and make plans for the spring.

As soon as we got into the forest, we started to hear deer. We never did see them but we found one of their kind...what was left of them anyway.

We have a friend that uses bones to create art so we brought this one into town for her.
