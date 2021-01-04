Sign up
15 / 365
January 4th
It was one of those days where it's hard to tell where the sky ends and the lake begins.
An endless and all encompassing grey...
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
DowntownKat
@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
15
photos
10
followers
10
following
Tags
sky
,
water
,
rain
,
grey
,
lake ontario
,
cloudy days
