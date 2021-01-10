Previous
Next
January 10th by downtownkat
21 / 365

January 10th

On yet another grey day, these birds caught my eye. I thought, "how lucky that they get to gather while all of humanity is being told to stay apart".
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

DowntownKat

@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beau ace
Great capture
January 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise