January 13 by downtownkat
24 / 365

January 13

With the Stay at Home Order and State of Emergency now in place, we gathered our essentials from the office and brought them home so we can keep working. At least my office is in the kitchen... imagine what I can multitask at now!
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

DowntownKat

@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

