37 / 365
January 27
Finished these two newborn hats a few days ago and popped them in the mail today to my niece who's due to have her first baby in just a few more weeks!
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
DowntownKat
@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
Tags
knitting
,
hats
,
knits
,
baby hat
,
newborn hat
