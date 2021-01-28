Previous
Next
January 28 by downtownkat
38 / 365

January 28

I had to digitize some unusually sized negatives today. First step is always to make a blackout template that fits the negative.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

DowntownKat

@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise