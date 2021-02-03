Sign up
42 / 365
February 3
I was going through boxes today and came across this little treasure trove of Orphan Annie decoder badges, ID bracelet and pin. Also in the box was a 1936 Dick Tracy badge and some old keys to lost locks.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
1
1
DowntownKat
@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
Tags
keys
,
treasure
,
dick tracy
,
orphan annie
Jay Holm
ace
Cool old stuff.
February 3rd, 2021
