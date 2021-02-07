Sign up
45 / 365
February 7
Not a great shot, but at least I got the camera out. We were at the farm today for a ski and got home with enough time to put some work into the braided rag rug I'm making. The sewing machine makes a part of the process a whole lot faster!
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
DowntownKat
@downtownkat
Hi all! I've tried (unsuccessfully) to do 365 projects before. And, it's time to try again. I'm starting on December 21, 2020 and going through to...
Tags
pioneer
,
sewing
,
braiding
,
creating
,
family tradition
,
braided rag rug
