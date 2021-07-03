Previous
Next
My view for the day by dpocock1
99 / 365

My view for the day

Helping a friend out in her new venture - Shergar’s in front of our lovely cathedral in Lichfield. What a great place to work having this view all day. If you come to Lichfield come and enjoy a coffee with us.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Debbie P

@dpocock1
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise