Great British Weather by dpocock1
100 / 365

Great British Weather

It’s July fur heaven’s sake. We call this rather large puddle at the end of our driveway Lake Eerie. Every time it rains this happens. Is it because Wimbledon is on?
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Debbie P

@dpocock1
