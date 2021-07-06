Previous
Where are my friends? by dpocock1
Where are my friends?

Felt really sorry for this duck on the Trent and Mersey Canal today. He/she was looking very forlorn and miserable - bit like the recent weather!
Debbie P

@dpocock1
