Common Blue Damselfly by dragey74
Photo 1040

Common Blue Damselfly

Lots of these flying around the grounds at work. This one sat still for long enough to take a quick pic.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Photo Details

