Previous
Photo 1040
Common Blue Damselfly
Lots of these flying around the grounds at work. This one sat still for long enough to take a quick pic.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
0
0
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
1040
photos
7
followers
34
following
284% complete
View this month »
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
Views
0
0
Album
365
Camera
moto g62 5G
Taken
22nd June 2023 11:34am
Tags
blue
,
leaf
,
common
,
damselfly
