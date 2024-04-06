Previous
Non-League footy by dragey74
Photo 1136

Non-League footy

Watched the towns football team play today. They celebrated winning the league with a tight win. A decent attendance at the ground to see all the action too. More than I've seen there before.
6th April 2024

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
311% complete

Photo Details

