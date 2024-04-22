Sign up
Photo 1152
Halfway House
Spotted this big snail halfway up a wall, having a rest. The wall was just too tall for one journey.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
22nd April 2024 7:31pm
Tags
way
,
house
,
snail
,
half
,
wall
,
rest
