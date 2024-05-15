Previous
On the wire by dragey74
Photo 1175

On the wire

Spotted this Robin when I was walking at lunch time.
I had to stoop a bit to get the pocket of blue behind him. The grey at the bottom is the top of a hedge but looks like stormy clouds to me
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise