Photo 1175
On the wire
Spotted this Robin when I was walking at lunch time.
I had to stoop a bit to get the pocket of blue behind him. The grey at the bottom is the top of a hedge but looks like stormy clouds to me
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th May 2024 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
bird
,
storm
,
wire
,
robin
