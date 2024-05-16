Previous
Dodge the snail by dragey74
Loads of snails needed dodging on the paths tonight. None were harmed 🐌🐌🐌
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Bill Davidson
Glad to hear it! Great shot.
May 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great perspective
May 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
great close up
May 16th, 2024  
