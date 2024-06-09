Previous
Fledgling Crow by dragey74
Fledgling Crow

Spotted this awesome fledgling Crow on a walk through some local woods. It allowed me to take a few photos before flying off to find its parents.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Dave ace
Great find
June 9th, 2024  
