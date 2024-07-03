Previous
Spike by dragey74
Photo 1224

Spike

We have a regular visitor to the garden this summer. He has a good look around most nights 🦔
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Dave ace
Nice capture.
July 3rd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture and POV.
July 3rd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
lovely to get so close!
July 3rd, 2024  
