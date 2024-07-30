Previous
Cricket by dragey74
We went on a sunny walk around Penrose Woods, South Cornwall today. We could hear the crickets all around us then this monster crossed our paths
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
July 30th, 2024  
