Previous
Photo 1251
Cricket
We went on a sunny walk around Penrose Woods, South Cornwall today. We could hear the crickets all around us then this monster crossed our paths
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
1
0
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos.
1251
photos
35
followers
86
following
342% complete
View this month »
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th July 2024 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
sun
,
bug
,
crickets
,
cornwall
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
July 30th, 2024
