Old mill by dragey74
Old mill

We went for a nice walk around Kennel Vale in Cornwall today. Lots of lovely rocky rivers and disused mills to take advantage of.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
