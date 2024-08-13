Previous
Double Dragon by dragey74
Photo 1265

Double Dragon

A busy dragonfly on the pond
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
346% complete

Diana ace
Stunning capture and reflection of this dainty beauty.
August 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great details.
August 13th, 2024  
