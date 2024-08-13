Sign up
Previous
Photo 1265
Double Dragon
A busy dragonfly on the pond
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
1
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
13th August 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bug
,
pond
,
dragon
,
dragonfly
,
dounle
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and reflection of this dainty beauty.
August 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great details.
August 13th, 2024
