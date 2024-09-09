Sign up
Photo 1292
Alpaca
There is a little farm near work that has a couple of pigs and a few Alpacas. Here is one doing its best model impression, looking into the distance.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
0
0
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project
1293
photos
37
followers
88
following
354% complete
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th September 2024 12:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
animal
,
farm
,
camel
,
alpaca
