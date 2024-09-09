Previous
Alpaca by dragey74
Photo 1292

Alpaca

There is a little farm near work that has a couple of pigs and a few Alpacas. Here is one doing its best model impression, looking into the distance.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
354% complete

Photo Details

