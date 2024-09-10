Previous
Wagtail by dragey74
Photo 1293

Wagtail

A quick trip to Rushden lakes tonight. Lots of wagtails flitting about quickly. This one stayed still long enough for a pic.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise