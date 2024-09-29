Previous
Up and down and backwards by dragey74
I liked the way this spider plant looked with its leaves drooping down when I looked up, but backwards 🤔🤔🤔
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
359% complete

