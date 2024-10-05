Sign up
Photo 1318
Fawn
We went to Bradgate Park near Leicester today. There are so many deer there and they are so photogenic, I have lots of pics I could have posted for today.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
5th October 2024 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
deer
,
park
,
spot
,
fawn
