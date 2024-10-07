Previous
Monster by dragey74
Photo 1320

Monster

Spotted this massive caterpillar near the pond at work. Apparently they turn into Elephant hawk Moths
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise