Previous
Next
Photo 1374
Leaf lines
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
1
1
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1376
photos
44
followers
100
following
376% complete
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th November 2024 7:09pm
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
lines
Diana
ace
Fabulous macro and detail.
December 2nd, 2024
