Photo 1377
Hide and seek
I accidently startled this squirrel and then watched him run through the trees. He stopped briefly and there was enough time to get a quick snap.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
rodent
,
brown
,
hide
,
seeking
