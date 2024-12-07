Previous
Next
Clock 18 -- 12:10 (M) by dragey74
Photo 1381

Clock 18 -- 12:10 (M)

Another clock from the local Morrisons store.
There is one like this in most towns in think.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this old clock.
December 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact