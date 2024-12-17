Sign up
Photo 1391
Beary Christmas
One of our Christmasy pop vinyl figures, Winnie the Pooh
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th December 2024 11:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
yellow
,
bokeh
,
winniethepooh
