Previous
Photo 1393
Burned out
Went for a little drive for a picture today and spotted this burned out car in a field in the middle of nowhere.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1393
photos
45
followers
101
following
381% complete
View this month »
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
19th December 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
field
,
ruin
,
burn
,
wreck
