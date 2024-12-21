Sign up
Photo 1395
Green - Yellow - White
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
21st December 2024 8:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
green
,
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
