Photo 1402
Droplets
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1403
photos
45
followers
101
following
384% complete
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th December 2024 3:14pm
Tags
water
,
macro
,
droplets
