Previous
Photo 1405
Sunrise and turbines
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
2
1
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1405
photos
45
followers
101
following
384% complete
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
31st December 2024 8:52am
Tags
green
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
orange
,
turbines
Diana
ace
wonderful sky and capture.
December 31st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Even the simile look nice in this lovely shot.
December 31st, 2024
