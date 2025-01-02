Previous
Starling by dragey74
Photo 1407

Starling

Must be a good day for flying, lots of birds about today
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Dave ace
They have a beautiful blue sky to enjoy.
January 2nd, 2025  
