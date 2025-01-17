Previous
Moss by dragey74
Photo 1422

Moss

One of the stone walls at work.
I think a lego minifigure would work well in here too
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
389% complete

Pat
Beautiful, I love how you’ve used the moss to frame itself.
January 17th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wonderful detail
January 17th, 2025  
