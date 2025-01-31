Sign up
Photo 1436
A happy squirrel with a nut
He was so focused the nut that I got quite close without startling him
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1497
photos
54
followers
112
following
393% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
31st January 2025 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
green
,
rodent
,
moss
,
nut
