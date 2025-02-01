Previous
Green blob by dragey74
Green blob

Cropped from a picture of a flower in the garden.
I like the green blob reflections
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Martyn Drage

ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
vaidas ace
Nice green on green
February 1st, 2025  
Marj ace
Refreshing shot that highlights this delicate drop
February 1st, 2025  
