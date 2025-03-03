Sign up
Photo 1467
Photo 1467
Buzzard and blue sky
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
1
0
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1564
photos
62
followers
132
following
401% complete
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1464
59
60
1465
61
1466
62
1467
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd March 2025 1:54pm
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
buzzard
,
bif
,
birdofprey
KV
ace
Looks like a red tailed hawk to me… beautiful against that brilliant blue sky.
March 3rd, 2025
