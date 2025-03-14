Sign up
Photo 1478
Balanced on a blade of grass
A little bit of rain again today, then some sun to brighten things up
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1587
photos
65
followers
140
following
404% complete
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1475
36
71
1476
72
1477
73
1478
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
14th March 2025 2:04pm
Tags
green
,
water
,
grass
,
macro
,
drop
