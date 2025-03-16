Sign up
Previous
Photo 1480
Silvery ripples
Some nice water movement felm a stream in town.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
2
3
Martyn Drage
ace
@dragey74
Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
1591
photos
65
followers
140
following
405% complete
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
72
1477
73
1478
74
1479
75
1480
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th March 2025 9:08am
Tags
water
,
silver
,
ripples
,
silvery
Christine Sztukowski
ace
wonderful I really like the softness
March 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely abstract!
March 16th, 2025
