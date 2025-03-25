Previous
Trough ripples by dragey74
Photo 1489

Trough ripples

There is a metal trough near work.
I gave it a tap with my foot and the ripples went from side to side breaking up the tree reflection in the water.
Edited in Snapseed with the 'Pop' filter
Martyn Drage

Hello 365ers.. Its been 10 years since my original full year of posting on 365. Since then I have started and stopped a few times without...
Photo Details

